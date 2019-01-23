I never asked to be PM, Hadi tells Kit Siang

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks at Kolej Universiti Islam Zulkifli Muhammad (KUIZM) in Batu Caves January 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang denied today ever demanding to become the prime minister candidate in the 13th general election, responding to a claim by DAP’s Lim Kit Siang yesterday.

In a brief Facebook post, the president of the Islamist party accused Lim of assuming too much.

“As far as I remember PAS has never nominated me to become prime minister, or label me a prime minister-in-waiting,” the Marang MP wrote, in reference to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s status as the next in line.

“Maybe Lim has a better memory, or an inflated assumption.”

Yesterday, Lim said Hadi’s attacks on his party were driven by DAP’s refusal to support him as the candidate for prime minister in the 13th general election.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said before the election in 2013, Hadi through the PAS leadership had approached him to broach the subject of the prime minister designate on the grounds that Anwar was not a suitable candidate.

Lim’s remarks were in response to PAS and Hadi, who recently ramped up accusations of DAP and PH being anti-Malay and anti-Islam.

In a separate statement, PAS Youth deputy chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin accused Lim of trying to distract the public from Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) alleged failures by attacking Hadi.

“He knows that if PH cannot avert the advance of PAS or Barisan Nasional in this by-election and then loses, a huge impact will fall on the PH government.

“Public trust on PH will dwindle and their support will increase for PAS and BN,” he said.