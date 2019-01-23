Four nabbed for robbing WeChat ‘friends’

Habibi said the suspects, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested at various locations in the city during an operation last Jan 16. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — Four men, believed to be members of a robbery gang, were detained for allegedly robbing victims they befriended through the WeChat social site.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspects, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested at various locations in the city during an operation last Jan 16.

“Prior to the arrest, police received information on a robbery at a shopping centre here which occurred at about 3am on Jan 15. Following investigation, we managed to arrest the suspects and recovered items belonging to the victim,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

He said the modus operandi of the group was to disguise as women and befriend unsuspecting men on WeChat and then invite them out before robbing them.

In another development, Habibi said two suspects, aged 24 and 26, were detained for allegedly breaking into a house in Kampung Sembulan Tengah here last Jan 15 and five other house-breaking cases reported in the district. — Bernama