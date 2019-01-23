Feb 8 meet for lawmakers on gender and equality rights

Nor Azrina said the members of six newly formed committees will be meeting on February 8 to discuss issues to be included in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The parliamentary select committee (PSC) on gender and equality rights will have its first meeting after the Chinese New Year holidays.

Its chairman Nor Azrina Surip said the members of six newly formed committees will be meeting on February 8 to discuss issues to be included in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.

“We will discuss the laws in relation to sexual harassment and we hope that this will materialise soon,” the Merbok MP told reporters after the launch of the launch of the NGO report “The Status of Women's Human Rights: 24 Years of Cedaw in Malaysia”.

She added that lawmakers have also made progress on the proposed Gender Equality Act and have built a good relationship with non-governmental organisations like the Women’s Action Organisation and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia.

