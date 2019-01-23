DPM’s official two-day trip to Thailand starts tomorrow

Wisma Putra said Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will be heading to Bangkok for her maiden official visit to Thailand for two days starting tomorrow to further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

“This official visit is part of a series of introductory visits since she was sworn in as the deputy prime minister on May 21, 2018,” said the Foreign Ministry said in a statement here today.

Wisma Putra said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

This will be followed by a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand in charge of Social Development and Human Security Issues, General Chatchai Sarikulya, to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of common concern.

“A meeting with members of the Federation of Thai Industries has also been arranged for both countries to explore and discuss possible cooperation on trade and investments,” said Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra said the visit would reaffirm Malaysia’s strong commitment to further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation with Thailand in various areas of mutual interest, including trade and investments, social development, women empowerment, sustainable development, education and agriculture.

Dr Wan Azizah will also meeting the Malaysian diaspora in Bangkok on Friday.

Dr Wan Azizah will be accompanied by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya and senior government officials.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia and Thailand continue to have strong bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Thailand is Malaysia’s fifth largest trading partner overall and total bilateral trade between the two countries in 2017 was RM98.69 billion, with border trade alone accounting for more than 60 per cent of its total trade with the neighbour. — Bernama