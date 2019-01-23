DPM: Claims Pakatan used govt vehicles for Cameron Highlands race must be probed first

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lipis January 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LIPIS, Jan 23 — Investigations must be conducted before any action can be taken over allegations that Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders used government assets in the Cameron Highlands campaign, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

“We have to verify first whether it is really true that the offence has been committed. If it is wrong, then it is wrong.

“But we have to investigate before taking any action,” the deputy prime minister told reporters when met at the Kampung Keledek here.

Dr Wan Azizah was responding to allegations that PH campaigners used a Pahang Forestry Department vehicle for campaigning.

Pictures and videos of a four-wheel-drive with both the PH flag and national flag covering a Forestry Department logo on its door have been circulating on social media recently.

Several Opposition leaders criticised and lodged police reports against PH over the matter.

Malaysiakini reported that the Pahang state government run by Barisan Nasional (BN) has confirmed that the vehicle belongs to its state Forestry Department and demanded its return.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar reportedly ordered today an investigation into the matter.

Jayakumar’s deputy Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puri had allegedly ordered the Pahang Forestry Department to provide five four-wheel drive cars for his use for Orang Asli programmes.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah visited voters in the Jelai constituency, which is believed to be BN’s stronghold, to campaign for PH in the by-election.

Dr Wan Azizah said that she has taken leave from her official duties and used her own vehicle to campaign.

“We have been reminded to not use government assets for campaigning. So that is the reason why I took off and used my own car for campaigning.

“We have to find ways to avoid such controversy as they are part of election standard operating procedures,” she added.