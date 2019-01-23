DPM rubbishes Umno’s claim that PM wants BN to win Cameron Highlands

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is pictured during a walkabout in Kuala Lipis January 23, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today dismissed claims by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa that the prime minister wants the Opposition to win the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“What he (Annuar) said is not true. The prime minister will come back from his trip from overseas,” Dr Wan Azizah told reporters when met at the Kampung Keledek here.

“He had a tight trip to Senegal and United Kingdom. He will come back for the campaign on Friday.

“He will attend the Cabinet meeting first, which has been brought forward to Thursday, and the next day he will come here to campaign,” she added.

Malaysiakini reported Annuar alleging that the reason Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants Barisan Nasional (BN) to win the by-election was because of the way he was being treated by DAP.

Annuar was quoted as saying that Dr Mahathir did not like DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng holding the finance minister post, as it was more powerful than the prime minister’s post according to hierarchy, but his hands were tied during negotiations as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is a smaller partner in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Earlier today, Dr Wan Azizah visited members of the public in the Jelai constituency, which is believed to be BN’s stronghold, to campaign for PH in the by-election.

During her visit to Kampung Orang Asli Dusun Pak Senang, Wan Azizah urged the Orang Asli community to vote for PH, pointing that even Dr Mahathir and the government had changed and there was nothing wrong if the Pahang government changed as well.

“We need your support. Give us your support so that we can consider ways to improve the Orang Asli participation in development,” she added.

Cameron Highlands is a parliament constituency in Pahang, where the state government is controlled by BN.