With 100,000 membership applications, only a matter of time before PPBM branches out to Sabah, says source

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — The setting up of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in Sabah seems imminent despite a previous statement from its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that it would not spread its wings here.

A source, previously from Umno, said PPBM has received applications from over 100,000 Sabahans, who want to join the party.

“Many of those who applied online have already received their membership cards.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that when the response is nothing short of overwhelming, the issue of whether they will come here is no longer whether it’s a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but becomes a ‘when’,” he said.

The source said that the whens, whys and hows were dependent on the PPBM central leadership, who have so far denied any expansion plans.

The latest to deny the party’s entry to Sabah was PPBM chief strategist Rais Hussin, who told Free Malaysia Today that it was still in discussions with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s Parti Warisan Sabah about its foray into Sabah.

He said that nothing had been decided and they would honour the discussions and agreement with Warisan not to enter Sabah.

Shafie has said that there was no need for PPBM in Sabah and hoped the national party would keep to its word and let Warisan govern the state without interference.

“It’s true that PPBM cannot form party divisions and branches here when the party is technically not in Sabah as yet. If and when they do come, they need to establish a protem state liaison committee who will then coordinate the establishment of divisions and branches.

“But, meanwhile, as Tun Dr Mahathir rightly pointed out, Sabahans are free to become direct members of PPBM, which explains the enthusiasm to apply as members,” he said.

So far, the 100,000 applicants are said to be mostly from Umno, with some from the local Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah. Sabah Umno, before its exodus last month, had over 500,000 members.

“The former Sabah Umno leaders have not even started the recruitment exercise but the response has been overwhelming,” the source said.

When asked about the clamour to join PPBM, he said that the party represented a national platform for Sabah Bumiputera natives.

“The current political reality post-GE14 has become a good reason for PPBM to become a truly national party. As a component party of Pakatan Harapan, it needs to embrace democratic ideals by not ignoring overwhelming request from Sabah Bumiputeras for PPBM to set up divisions and branches in Sabah merely to make Shafie happy.

“Remember, Warisan is a multi-racial party while PPBM is a Bumiputera party, 100 per cent like Umno. That’s the added attraction for Bumiputeras in Sabah to join PPBM and not Warisan,” said the source.