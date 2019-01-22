Sungai Koyan police station polling centre closed early, say sources

The polling centre at the information room in the Sungai Koyan Police Station was opened at 8am today and closed at 2pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 22 — The early voting process at the Sungai Koyan Police Station for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election ended at about 2pm today after 13 of its 15 members cast their votes this morning.

According to police sources, it is understood that 15 police staff at the Sungai Koyan Police Station were eligible to vote today, but two did not turn up as they had retired and now living in Kuantan and Bachok, Kelantan.

The polling centre at the information room in the Sungai Koyan Police Station was opened at 8am today and closed at 2pm.

The by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M.Manogaran, Ramli Mohd Nor from Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, former lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib and farmer Wong Seng Yee.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court on November 30 last year declared BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void due to corrupt practices. — Bernama