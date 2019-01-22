Resolve campaign violations probe before Cameron Highlands votes, Najib tells police, EC

Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed concern that the election results may be voided again if PH was later proven to be guilty. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today urged the authorities to complete investigation into allegations of electoral violations by Pakatan Harapan (PH) while campaigning in the Cameron Highlands by-election before polling on Saturday.

The Pekan MP expressed concern that the election results may be voided again if PH was later proven to be guilty.

“We will have a by-election on top of a by-election and this will be a waste of money,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Cameron Highlands by-election was called after an Election Court ruled to void Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the GE14 last year, after finding some Orang Asli voters had been bribed.

The Pahang parliamentary seat has been held by the BN since it was created in BN.

Najib who has been actively campaigning for BN to retain its control of Cameron Highlands, reiterated his coalition’s allegations that PH — which touts itself the underdog in the four-cornered fight — has been using underhanded methods to win, including abusing government assets, threatening Orang Asli voters, and even obstructing the BN candidate on the campaign trail.

The Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun yesterday said he is aware of the allegations and have been working with election watchdogs and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on the matter.

PH is fielding lawyer M. Manogaran against BN’s choice of a political greenhorn, pensioned policeman Ramli Mohd Noor who is a Cameron Highlands local from the Semai tribe.

Two other independents, a local farmer and activist Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib, a senior lecturer in Institut Aminuddin Baki Genting Highland, have also thrown their hats into the ring.

Early voting kicked off today while the main polling starts 8am this Saturday.