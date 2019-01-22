Perak to build more affordable homes for B40 group

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the developers are expected to build some 2,000 homes in three years — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 22 — The Perak government is joining hands with four private developers to build affordable homes in the state.

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) today was witnessed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and state executive councillor Paul Yong at the State Secretariat building.

Ahmad Faizal said the developers are expected to build some 2,000 homes in three years.

“The state is determined to build affordable housing for those in the B40 group as they are in need of buying houses at affordable prices with good quality,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal added that state agencies have been given the mandate and target to prepare 50,000 housing for B40 in five years.

“The state is identifying suitable areas with many B40 people to build such housing such as Kinta Valley, Manjung, Kerian and Muallim,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yong said the state does not select developers based solely on the lowest quotation received.

“We check the developers’ financial background and the company history such as how many projects they have completed in the past.”

“This will avoid incidents of developers failing to complete their projects,” he said.

He added the state was aware some developers would submit a low quotation in the hopes of landing the project but would sell it to other developers once they successfully bid it and earn a quick buck.

Yong also revealed there are four projects in the state that are classified as abandoned.