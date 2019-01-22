Perak govt concerned with Orang Asli rights, unafraid of any lawsuit by Putrajaya

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the Perak government is concerned with the welfare of the Orang Asli. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 22 ― Perak is not worried of any possible suit by the federal government over failure to protect Orang Asli rights.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said although the state gazetted 13,000ha land for the Orang Asli as their roaming sites (tapak rayau), the community need not worry that actions would be taken against them if they were to forage in areas not gazetted.

“We are concerned with their welfare. We understand their way of life and we find ways to help them,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat building after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state and four private developers to build affordable homes for the B40 group, Ahmad Faizal was asked to comment on federal government's move to take legal action against the Kelantan state government to protect the rights of the Orang Asli.

Ahmad Faizal said Perak practices sustainable logging.

“We do not do clear felling of trees unless it was for commercial farming. The new administration disallows that,” he said.

He said in Perak, only tagged timber would be felled.

“That is why timber in Perak does not fetch good prices as it takes a long time before it can be felled,” he said.

He also said the new administration did not approve new logging concessionaires.

“The logging you see now was approved by the former administration,” he added.

It was reported that the federal government had filed a civil suit against the Kelantan state government and its agencies, on behalf of the Temiar Orang Asli, to prevent the destruction of native land for commercial profit.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas said other defendants in the suit include the Kelantan state director of Lands and Mines, the Kelantan state director of the Forestry Department, and five private entities.

The Attorney General’s Chambers filed the suit at the High Court in Kota Baru, where they seek the legal recognition of the Temiar Orang Asli’s native land rights in Pos Simpor and injunctions to restrain private parties from encroaching upon it.