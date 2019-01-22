Over 10 complaints about graft, electoral violations in Cameron Highlands filed, IGP says

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the necessary action is being taken.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Police have received more than 10 police reports in Cameron Highlands over the last week since the by election began there 11 days ago, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said most of the reports were not criminal but reports of election offences and corruption allegations.

“They are not of criminal nature but we will take the necessary action on all reports,” he said when speaking at a press conference here today.

The reports lodged were issues alleging money, posters and tents being damaged and ballot papers among others.

Fuzi said that more than 1,300 police officers and personnel were being tasked with maintaining order in the Cameron Highlands district during the two week campaigning period up to polling day on January 26.

“There is also the early voting today of some 247 people and the process is going well, although there are some issues.

“Rest assured, safety and security is under control there. We believe it will continue to be orderly up until the election is over,” he said.

Today, 247 police personnel voted at voting centres in Brinchang and Sg Koyan police stations.

The polling station at the Brinchang police station will be opened at 8am and closed at 5pm, while the polling station at Sungai Koyan police Station from 8am to 2pm.