Mohamad Hasan: Nothing wrong with using Pahang MB’s picture in BN campaign poster

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks to Barisan Nasional candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election Ramli Mohd Noor at Masjid Kayangan in in Brinchang January 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 22 — Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said that the Election Commission (EC) made a mistake after issuing a warning letter to Barisan Nasional (BN) for using Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail’s picture in the Cameron Highlands by-election poster.

“I think they (EC) were wrong to issue a warning letter. He is the state BN chairman and also the coalition’s by-election director, so there’s nothing wrong with it. It is not an issue,” he told reporters when met at Masjid Kayangan in Brinchang here.

“I think the EC was careless in this matter. They probably issued the warning letter right after receiving complaints,” he added.

Separate posters of Wan Rosdy and BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor, wearing the coalition’s traditional blue-coloured attire, can be spotted all over Cameron Highlands.

A warning letter was issued today by the EC to BN for allegedly committing an election offence in the run-up to the by-election here for using the picture of Wan Rosdy in its campaign material.

The EC previously limited the pictures of political leaders which can be displayed on campaign materials to only those with the rank of president and deputy president, or the equivalent.

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan meets Cameron Highlands residents at Masjid Kayangan in Brinchang January 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Commenting on Ramli’s performance, Mohamad said Ramli has been receiving overwhelming support from the Orang Asli community and locals, especially in the Jelai constituency.

“His chances of winning are good, but we have to work hard until the last minute,” he said.

Mohamad added that the BN campaign is right on track.

“The campaign is going according to plan, no untoward incidents have happened, except for one or two, which is normal in an election,” he said.