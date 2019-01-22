MCA doesn’t know what is good for Penang, says water supply operator

Penang Water Supply Corporation CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa speaks to the press in George Town January 16, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 22 — MCA has failed to think of the good for Penang and its people’s future when they objected the proposed water tariff review in the state, Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said today.

He said the party failed to realise the changes that had taken place in the state since 2008 which raised the need for the water tariffs be reviewed.

“Penang’s average daily water demand had increased by 11.02 per cent from 744 million litres per day (MLD) in 2008 to 826 MLD in 2017. During the same period, Penang’s population increased by 13.55 per cent, from 1.55 million to 1.76 million,” he said in a statement.

According to him, Penang could not progress without sufficient water supply for the future due to several contributing factors such as its ‘No Water Rationing’ policy, the current trend of high water consumption and population increase in the state.

His statement came in reference to a letter from Penang MCA to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow recently appealing to him to cancel the proposed water tariff review on the ground that it would be “for the good of the people.”

Jaseni said PBAPP planned to invest RM501 million in water supply projects in the period 2019-2021, in line with the ‘Penang 2030’ aspiration to allow Penangites to enjoy continuous good water supply with no rationing towards 2030 and beyond.

In this regard, he said PBAPP would have to raise sufficient funds to enable the projects to take off and a review of the current water tariffs was necessary.

He said the revenue increase from the tariff review was never intended just for the PBAPP’s coffers but would be reinvested in line with the aspiration of the state’s people.

“The proposed water tariff review is not aimed at putting more money into PBAPP’s pockets. It is to protect the future of Penang and its people,” he added. — Bernama