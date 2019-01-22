In Sabah, war against drugs sees more arrests, seizures

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says that the Sabah branch of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) achieved outstanding results last year with an overall increase in cases and drug busts compared to 2017. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 ― Sabah saw an improvement in their fight against drugs with an unprecedented number of arrests as well as drug seizures, said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Fuzi said that the Sabah branch of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) achieved outstanding results last year with an overall increase in cases and drug busts compared to 2017.

“With the diligent effort of the new police commissioner and his team under the department, along with cooperation from the public, the state has reduced the drug incidence with their hard work and correspondingly, the state drug index,” he said when speaking to reporters after attending the first meeting of the state NCID department.

In 2018, Sabah police made 4,708 arrests on those involved with trafficking and distribution, compared to 2017’s 4,510 arrests, showing an increase of 205 or 4.39 per cent.

Arrests for drug abuse last year was at 9,128 arrests compared to 2017’s 6,291 arrests, an increase of 2,837 arrests or 31 per cent.

Fuzi also said drug seizures like syabu, ketamine, ecstasy pills and powder and Mitragyna Speciosa leaves, or better known as daun ketum have increased.

The seizure of syabu was at 202kg in 2018 compared to 71kg in 2017 ― an increase of 183 per cent while ketum leaves increased by 28 per cent from 4.8kg in 2017 to 6.1kg in 2018.

Fuzi said that the crime index nationally reduced by 11.9 per cent, and 1.6 per cent in Sabah last year. The majority of crimes consists of petty theft, which he said was highly related to drug use.

“If we can achieve better results in terms of drug distribution, the crime index will also lower,” he said.

Fuzi said police are also trying to fight the gambling menace which has contributed to the crime rate.

“Actually, the crime rate has been going down consistently in recent years ― last year it was down by 10 per cent ― but the public perception is still not that positive. We are looking at engaging a consultant to assist us in a survey of public perception,” he said.