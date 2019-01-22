Dr M fund for graft busters to be set up with RM500,000 from Malaysia

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote address at the 10th Annual General Assembly of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) in Vienna January 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

VIENNA, Jan 22 — The ‘Dr Mahathir Mohamad Fund’ will be set up with a donation of RM500,000 from Malaysia to help graft busters, the 10th Annual General Assembly of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) here was told today.

Its head, Ali Fetais Al-Marri, said the fund will help graft busters who have been sacked or removed from office for carrying out their duties ,and also the families of those killed in the fight against corruption.

“The idea of a fund was mooted by Dr Mahathir, who also announced that the Malaysian government would donate a sum of RM500,000 to set it up.

“In honour of his dedication to fighting corruption, I would like to announce that the fund will be called the ‘Dr Mahathir Mohamad Fund.

“I am also glad to say that the Emir of Qatar will contribute another 1 million Qatari Rial to the Fund,” he said in his welcoming address at the assembly before Dr Mahathir delivered his keynote address.

Among others, the prime minister had said that international cooperation is of utmost importance in the fight against corruption due to porous borders where money is easily moved from one country to another.

He hoped IAACA will continue to meet and exchange ideas on how to combat corruption, especially in poorer countries.

The IAACA was formed in 2006 to promote the effective implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption of which Malaysia is a signatory.

Malaysia was among the earliest to join IAACA which now has 140 member countries.