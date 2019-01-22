Daim moots merging Foreign and International Trade Ministries

Tun Daim Zainuddin (left) speaks while Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong looks on during the inaugural Perwira dialogue by the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Government adviser Tun Daim Zainuddin called today for the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Industry Ministries be merged to jointly look at how the Asean-China Strategic Partnership Vision 2030 can be used to improve the transparency of Chinese projects.

He said Wisma Putra must consider how the declaration, which Asean adopted in Singapore last November, could resolve specific issues like making China’s Belt and Road Initiative contracts more effective and transparent in conjunction with the Master Plan on Asean Connectivity 2025.

“They should consult the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. Miti in turn should have thought through the document and consulted others,” Daim said in a speech at the Defence Ministry’s inaugural Perwira dialogue here, indicating that Wisma Putra could take the initiative.

“The more I think of this, the more I am convinced we need a great clearing-house in decision-making on foreign policy involving at least Wisma Putra and Miti. There are examples where the two are combined in a single ministry, called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

MORE TO COME