Bintulu SUPP Youth defends top judge, AG in dance criticism

KUCHING, Jan 22 — There is nothing wrong in the country’s top judges and government lawyers to mingle with the rest of the legal community at a gala, including dancing with them, the Youth wing of the Bintulu division of the Sarawak United People’s Pmasarty (SUPP) said today.

Its deputy chairman Soo Li Ching today said criticisms against Chief Justice (CJ) Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and federal Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas who took part in a dance at the gala for the opening of the legal year in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah were unreasonable, unwarranted and unsubstantiated.

“In Sarawak and Sabah, it is common for people, including VVIPs, to enjoy themselves performing traditional dances like joget and poco-poco in social gatherings.

“I also hope that the traditions of the opening legal year of Sabah and Sarawak will continue in a way it has been done over the years without fear,” she said.

She said critics should see firsthand such events in Sabah and Sarawak to appreciate the Bornean culture before making comments.

Soo also said there was no conflict of interest or violation of judicial ethics as alleged in having Malanjum and Thomas dance at the gala.

“Dancing during such closed door social gatherings within the legal fraternity does not mean it will in anyway affect the professional attitude and behaviour in dealing with legal cases,” said Soo who was one of the lawyers from Sarawak attending the dinner.

“Being one of those who had been in the legal professions, I would at best understand the tradition and the practice of the legal community,” she said, adding that the legal community is professional and mature enough to draw a line between their professional and personal lives.

She said members of legal fraternity are all very serious in their work to uphold justice and to ensure justice had been done but when they are off work, they can be playful and enjoy life like any other layman on the street.