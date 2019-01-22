Batu Caves firecracker mishap leaves 34 injured

Hindu devotees and visitors make their way up the steps of Batu Caves during the Thaipusam festival in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GOMBAK, Jan 22 — Thirty-four people were injured due to firecrackers being burnt during the Thaipusam celebration near the Sri Subramaniar Temple at Batu Caves, here last night.

Gombak District Police Chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said the incident was believed to have occurred when a man who came with his two friends to celebrate the occasion burnt the firecrackers at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) elevated intersection at about 8.40pm.

“Suddenly, the crackers which should have exploded in the air had exploded on the road and resulted in several people who were near the area to be injured,”he told reporters at the location of the incident, late last night.

He said three victims were sent to Selayang Hospital, two others were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur, another victim was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital while 28 others were sent to health clinics nearby.

The incident also resulted in three vehicles being damaged. The vehicles were a Nissan Serena, a Proton Exora and a Perodua Myvi.

He said the police did not issue any permit for letting off firecrackers or fireworks during the Thaipusam celebration.

“However, the incident to let off the firecrackers was not an act of treason, but an act that occurred spontaneously where the purpose of the suspect in letting off the crackers aimed to celebrate the Thaipusam. It was possible that the crackers had exceeded the expiry date,”he added.

Following the incident, police had detained a 23-year-old man who was a dancer and his 28-year-old friend at 1am today to assist in the investigation.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 286 of the Penal Code for negligence in handling explosives. — Bernama