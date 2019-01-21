Police seize counterfeit liquor worth RM1.6m with unpaid tax

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (3rd from right) examines some of the seized liquor in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Police detained nine men and seized 553 boxes of counterfeit liquor bearing luxury brands with an estimated value of RM1.6 million including unpaid tax.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the men were arrested during a raid on a factory in Kinrara industrial area, Bandar Kinrara, here last Saturday.

He said five of the suspects were from Myanmar, aged between 26 and 57.

“Investigations revealed that the liquor was smuggled from a neighbouring country and meant to be distributed to retailers and entertainment centres around the Klang Valley and in the northern states.

“We also believed that the liquor was smuggled into the country via a northern state and the syndicate had been active for the past two years,” he told a press conference at the Bukit Jalil Police Station, here today.

Also seized were two lorries, a forklift and two cars totalling RM186,000, believed to be used by the syndicate to distribute the counterfeit liquor.

Acryl Sani said the police also seized 2,000 fake Customs stamp duty stickers, believed to be used on the counterfeit liquor.

“All the suspects have been remanded until Wednesday to assist in the investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he added. — Bernama