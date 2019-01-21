On Thaipusam, Pakatan hopeful tells BN, PAS ally to stop ‘racist’ campaign

Lawyer M. Manogaran denied that his party is racist and said political leaders should not use the racial card to inflame a multicultural society. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 21 ― Lawyer M. Manogaran today accused Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS of running a “racist” campaign sowing hatred against Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election.

The PH candidate claimed both Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had painted the DAP as a “racist” party that does not care about the welfare of Malays and Muslims in the country during their speeches last night at Pentas Perdana, Dataran Felda Sungai Koyan 1.

“In this Thaipusam festival, I call upon all the Cameron Highlands folks to show unity and mutual respect to each other in this difficult time.

“This is because BN is running a racist and hatred campaign in this by-election, especially in the Jelai constituency,” he told reporters at the Sri Subramanier Hindu temple in Ringlet here.

“I call upon the concerned parties to stop indulging in racist campaigns. We have pledged that this by-election we’ll have a clean and fair campaign,” he added.

Manogaran denied that his party is racist and said political leaders should not use the racial card to inflame a multicultural society.

“DAP is not a racist party. I hope they would not bring up racist statements just to win the by-election. It is not good for a country which has a multiracial community.

“I hope the senior leaders in Umno can be more moderate when carrying out their campaign,” he said.