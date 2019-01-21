No using govt vehicles for election, says Pakatan candidate (VIDEO)

Manogaran says no government vehicle is used for the Cameron Highlands by-election. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 21 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran does not condone the use of government assets for election campaigning, even if it is from his team.

The DAP lawyer was responding to a news report that PH campaigners for Cameron Highlands has used a Pahang Forestry Department vehicle to move around the rough terrain.

“If there is any election offence and there is really a government vehicle used for the by-election campaign, then we should stop it. And the same goes to the Opposition party as well,” he told reporters at the Sri Subramanier Hindu temple in Ringlet here today.

Pictures and videos of a four-wheel-drive with both the PH flag and the national flag covering a Forestry Department logo on its door has been circulating through local social media recently in the run-up to voting this Saturday.

Malaysiakini reported that the Pahang government confirming that the vehicle belongs to its state Forestry Department and demanded its return.