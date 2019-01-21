Ministry says viral message on under-18 curfew is hoax

The message is reported to have gone viral on WhatsApp. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has clarified that it did not issue any order for a curfew of teenagers below 18 years of age.

Commenting on a message which went viral on the WhatApp application, the ministry urged the public to conduct checks before spreading anything.

The ministry uploaded a screenshot of the viralled message on Twitter and Facebook, which read “Starting tonight (with immediate effect) teenagers below 18 years of age (13-16) are not allowed to be outside the compounds of the house later than 10pm, while those aged 12 years and below are not allowed to be outside the house after 8pm except for unavoidable circumstances.”

In connection to this, the ministry urged all parties not to spread false information.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also minister of women, family and community development said the government was seriously considering a curfew for youths below 18 years, as done in Iceland, to prevent them from getting involved in drug-related activities. — Bernama