MB: Selangor ready to approve Batu Cave building work if applications are in order

Amirudin also pointed out that the management had previously carried out construction works inside the temple’s area even before applying for approval from the state government. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The state government will approve the building applications for the area around the temple in Batu Caves if they are in order, says Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

“If they (the temple management) submitted applications that are complete, they would be no reason for us not to approve them,” he told reporters after attending the Thaipusam celebration at the Sri Maha Subramaniar Swami temple near Batu Caves today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

Amirudin also pointed out that the management had previously carried out construction works inside the temple’s area even before applying for approval from the state government.

“This was from 2008 to 2009. When we (the state government) are doing this backward work, there are some things we need to scrutinise in detail again.

“I am ready to look at the applications again. If they are in proper order, I will have no problem giving approval. If there are still some issues, then they must fulfil all the rules,” he added.

Earlier, Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah, in his speech, urged the state government and the Selayang City Council to resolve some of the temple’s infrastructure development issues.

He said the temple’s committee wished to build several facilities, including a multi-purpose hall for the convenience of Hindus to hold religious events. — Bernama