MACC detains Terengganu assemblyman over alleged false claims of RM500,000

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a state assemblyman to assist in investigations over a false claim amounting to RM500,000 in May last year.

According to MACC sources, the assemblyman was arrested at about 5pm yesterday at the MACC Terengganu office when he came to give his statement.

He said the assemblyman was alleged to have filed false claims to the district and land office for the expenditure of 32 programmes conducted in the areas around his constituency.

However, it is believed that the programmes were never implemented.

The suspect would be taken to the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court tomorrow for the application of a remand order. — Bernama