Hurt hiker airlifted from hill

Authorities airlifted a 38-year-old female hiker from Gunung Batu Putih at Kuala Woh in Tapah, Perak, after she sustained injuries. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

TAPAH, Jan 21 — A woman hiker was airlifted from Gunung Batu Putih at Kuala Woh here after she sustained injuries this afternoon.

District police chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the 38-year-old woman was part of a group of 18 hikers from Bumi Hijau Hiking Club in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, who went hiking up the hill.

Police, said Wan Azharuddin, was informed of the group’s request for assistance at 4pm.

“The woman, who sustained injuries to her left leg, had been airlifted with Fire and Rescue Department helicopter and sent to Hospital Tapah for treatment,” he said.

At press time, the other hikers are walking down the hill and are expected to reach Kuala Woh at 1am later.