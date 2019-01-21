Fuziah denies using govt vehicle in campaign, demands blogger apologise for defamatory comments

Fuziah said for the by-election campaign period, she had taken leave from her post as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, filled up the official forms, and used her own car. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, Jan 21 — Pahang PKR chief Fuziah Salleh has given a blogger 24 hours to apologise for linking her to the alleged use of government machinery in the campaign for the Cameron Highlands by-election, or face a lawsuit.

In an article published yesterday titled "Fuziah Salleh speaking in front of mirror, clearly misusing government asset,” the blogger with the name Yusman Zahari Zakaria, accused Fuziah, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, of using a vehicle belonging to the Raub District Forest Department.

“I firmly deny the accusation and challenge him (the person concerned) to dare to come forward and not hide his identity behind his blog and Facebook.

“I will not hesitate to take the necessary legal action. I have also instructed my lawyer to act accordingly in this issue,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the defamatory comments made in the blog have been shared on various social media platforms including Facebook.

Fuziah added that for the by-election campaign period, she had taken leave from her post as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, filled up the official forms, and used her own car.

She urged Cameron Highlands voters not be easily deceived by the propaganda and defamatory statements that were growing with the coming polling day on January 26.

The by-election is being held because the Election Court on November 30 last year nullified the victory of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk C. Sivarraajh in the 14th General Election (GE14) due to vote-buying.

This time around, it will see a four-cornered fight involving M. Manogaran (Pakatan Harapan), Ramli Mohd Nor (BN) as well as two Independent candidates — former lecturer at Institut Aminuddin Baki, Sallehudin Ab Talib, and farmer Wong Seng Yee. — Bernama