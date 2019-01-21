EC warns against use of govt assets, racial issues in Cameron Highlands by-election

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during press conference on the Cameron Highlands by-election in Putrajaya December 19, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Election Commission (EC) has taken a serious view of electoral offences which allegedly occurred in the ongoing campaign for the Cameron Highlands by-election, including the use of government assets and playing on racial issues.

Its chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said such offences are contrary to the regulations and ethics of electoral campaigning.

“Regarding the issue of using government vehicles while campaigning, I consulted Malaysian Corruption Watch president and the commission’s observer Jais Abdul Karim in an emergency meeting yesterday, so as to work together with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the matter,” he said in a statement.

Azhar added a police report was filed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Nor today.

“The commission reminds all parties involved in campaigning to obey the laws and regulations throughout the period, by not engaging in activities including gift-giving, government programmes, or usage of government assets and facilities to garner votes.

“Should anyone be found guilty of such offences, stern action will be taken under the Election Offences Act 1954, and other associated laws,” he said.

Azhar also said conducting a campaign with racist overtones is an offence under Section 4A of the Act, while touching on religious sensitivities is deemed an inappropriate influence under Section 9.

“This follows several reports of such instances taking place during the campaigning period. It is the responsibility of all candidates and their political parties to ensure no laws have been violated, nor are voters in this by-election left confused.

“The commission thanks everyone for their vigilance and co-operation in monitoring this by-election. In the remaining period up to polling day, we hope all quarters will adhere to the law to ensure a smooth election process and without disrupting public order,” he said.

Yesterday, internet users spotted a four-wheel drive vehicle belonging to the Pahang Forestry Department being driven by two campaign volunteers.

The department’s logo had been covered up with the Pakatan Harapan flag and the Jalur Gemilang.

The state government has since taken back possession of the vehicle, which it said had been loaned to the federal government for the use of a deputy minister to carry out official duties during the campaigning period.

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said he asked for the vehicle’s immediate return, upon discovering a party logo had been pasted onto it.