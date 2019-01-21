Don’t be afraid to back BN in Cameron Highlands, PAS chief tells non-Muslim voters

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that it is the responsibility of non-Muslim voters to back a Muslim candidate to lead them. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 21 — Non-Muslim voters should not be afraid to back a Muslim Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election, PAS has said.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang told attendees at the Pentas Perdana, Dataran Felda Sungai Koyan 1 last night that it is the responsibility of non-Muslim voters to back a Muslim candidate to lead them.

“We have gotten our independence for more than half a century and we have given all the right for non-Muslims.

“The rights we given to non-Muslims here is not given to non-Muslim in other countries,” he said.

“In Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, they don’t have vernacular schools despite the fact that they have Chinese and Indians residents. But in Malaysia, we given them the right to have these vernacular schools,” he added.

Hadi Awang said that Islam teaches Muslims to accord non-Muslims rights.

He also urged the locals to come out and fulfil their responsibility by voting in the by-election.

Hadi Awang was campaigning for the BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election.

Also present during the ceramah was Umno president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Ramli.

Ramli will be facing Pakatan Harapan’s M. Manogaran and two independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib, a senior lecturer in Institut Aminuddin Baki Genting Highland, and Wong Seng Yee, who is a local farmer and activist.