CM: No plans for Sarawak to raise electricity tariffs on foreign businesses

Johari, however, did say that the tariff may be raised in future. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 21 — The state government does not currently plan to raise electricity tariffs on industries set up by foreign investors in Sarawak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

However, he said the tariff may be raised in future.

“We cannot give cheap electricity all the time. I have indicated to the investors that come over to invest but over time, we have to increase the tariff,” he said.

“Even if it is raised, it is one of the cheapest in the region and the cheapest in the country,” he said when witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Bakun Charitable Trust Fund here.

He said he has asked SEB to add another turbine to the Bakun dam, which at present, has eight with a combined generating capacity of 2,400 megawatts of electricity.

The chief minister said he expects more foreign investors to put their money in the state, taking advantage of the availability of cheap electricity.

Apart from Bakun, Sarawak has the Murum and Batang Ai dams to generate power while Baleh dam is under construction and is expected to be operational in 2026.

Abang Johari said electricity is one area which the state government is developing in the effort to enhance the economic activities in the Upper Rajang River area which is under the jurisdiction of the Upper Rajang Development Authority (URDA).

He said the Upper Rajang River is an important area because this is where the Bakun, Murum and soon-to-be Baleh dams are located.

“That is why I have allocated RM1.5 billion for URDA for the development purposes. The money is to be spent within two years and it is a lot because we want to develop that area and therefore, the development will be encompassing all projects, including the services sector,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government also has plans to build an airstrip in Mabong, which must be linked to economic activities, including large-scale agriculture activities and tourism.

Abang Johari also said the state government aims to establish the Lake Development Agency which will regulate activities at lakes created by the construction of the dams.

“This is one of the new areas which we have to look into in URDA,” he said.