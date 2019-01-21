Bank Simpanan Nasional says customers’ accounts safe after system-wide disruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Bank Simpanan Nasional’s (BSN) core banking system had a major disruption since 6.10am on January 19 (Saturday), thus affecting its banking operations at all of its branches and automated banking channels, said its chairman, Tan Sri Abu Bakar Abdullah.

However, the BSN Credit Card facilities remain in operation.

In a statement, Abu Bakar said the bank has identified the sources of the disruption and is in the process of rectifying them, as well as taking all the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the system is intact before it is back in operation.

“While we are attending to the disruption issue, we are ready to serve our customers.

“Starting January 21 (Monday), we have provided services on selected manual mode at our branches, allowing limited cash withdrawals of RM500 per day for employees with accountant-general and government pensioners, while RM200 per day for students who are maintaining their accounts with the bank,” he said.

Abu Bakar said BSN apologised for the inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience and support from its customers.

The bank has also been working tirelessly to ensure that the system will be restored for full operations soonest possible, he said.

“We would like to assure all of our customers that all their savings and deposits remain safe and protected.

“All banking products and services will be accessible, in stages, once the system resumes operation,” he added. — Bernama