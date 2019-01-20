Woman hangs on for dear life as car dangles in mid-air

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — A female driver was literally hanging on for dear life when the vehicle she was driving hit a car park wall and was suspended in mid-air at Farlim, Air Itam.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Officer Sabri Romli said the department received an emergency call on the incident at 7.45pm. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene with the necessary machinery.

“When we arrived, the woman who is in her 30s was in the driver’s seat. She was not injured but she was clearly traumatised by the incident,” he said here today.

He said the victim was about to go home after shopping at the supermarket but instead of moving the Proton Saga car forward, she had reversed causing the wall to break and part of the vehicle was “in a dangling position”.

He said the victim who was alone throughout the incident, was sent to the the Penang Hospital for a medical examination.

“Firefighters used a machinery to pull the victim’s car and to make sure that it did not fall out. The operation ended at 8.30pm,” he said. — Bernama