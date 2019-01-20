Two die after car crashes into hillside

KUANTAN, 20 Jan — Two members of a family were killed while two others escaped with minor injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into the side of a hill at Kilometre 165.4 of the East Coast Expressway near Maran yesterday.

Maran police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said the driver Muhammad Aidil Suhaidi, 25, and his grandfather, Saad Salleh, 72, who was seated behind him, died in the 10.30am crash.

Muhammad Aidil, of Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur, was the driver and personal bodyguard of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Muhammad Aidil’s brother, Muhammad Aliff, 23, who sat in the front passenger seat, suffered bruises while his grandmother Siti Zaleha, 57, suffered minor injuries to her face and back.

“The accident happened when the Honda Jazz, driven by Muhammad Aidil, skidded and veered to the left of the road before hitting the side of a hill.

“The impact of the collision resulted in both the driver and the back passenger to be thrown out of the car and they died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid yesterday uploaded a post on Twitter, saying Muhammad Aidil had planned to hold his engagement ceremony in Kelantan. — Bernama