Stop spreading video of fight in Seremban, warn police

SEREMBAN, Jan 20 — The police today cautioned the public to stop spreading the video footage of fight involving two parties near a burger stall in Taman Rasah Jaya, here.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said this was because the case was now under investigation.

“The public should not make this case viral as investigations on both parties have begun since January 9 and the case is still being investigated under Section 323 and Section 353 of the Penal Code,” he said in response to a viral video claiming that two police personnel from Bukit Aman had roughed up a burger stall owner.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin confirmed receiving reports on the case.

“The video which has gone viral is actually of a case which occurred a while back, and only involves a misunderstanding between the officers and the trader. The officers were just doing their job and both sides have lodged police reports, “he said. — Bernama