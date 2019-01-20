Selangor Pakatan to decide on Semenyih by-election candidate next week

Selangor Metri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks to the media at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly in Shah Alam December 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LANGAT, Jan 20 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be holding a meeting soon to discuss the candidate for the Semenyih state seat by-election scheduled in early March.

Selangor PH chairman, Amirudin Shari said he would be calling all Selangor PH component parties for a meeting next week to select the candidate for the by-election.

“Next week I will call for a PH state meeting, hopefully all parties will reach a consensus on the PH candidate and we hope to retain the seat,” he told reporters after a charity golf tournament organised by Surau Ar-Rayyan in Section 17, Shah Alam here today.

On the by-election candidate, Amirudin said he would leave it to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which is the incumbent for seat to find the eligible candidate.

“Any change to the party contesting there will be made by the Presidential Council or PH top leadership, hopefully next week we will decide on the candidate and which party is contesting,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the proposal to have health examination for contesting candidates, the Selangor Mentri Besar said the proposal should be studied for implementation in future.

“Four Selangor state assemblymen have died in which three were due to health problems,” he said.

The Semenyih by-election will be held on March 2 and the nomination of candidates has been fixed on February 17 while early voting will be on February 26.

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57 on January 11 from a heart attack.

This is the fourth by-election in Selangor following the death of PH assemblymen namely Sungai Kandis, assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of lymphoma cancer, Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chie in a car accident and Seri Setia assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of colon cancer.

Earlier the charity golf tournament collected RM300,000 for the surau to build a double-storey hostel for tahfiz students. — Bernama