Public advised to verify identity of Sesco personnel

KUCHING, Jan 20 — Sarawak Energy has advised the public to be cautious and verify the identity of those claiming to be the personnel of its utility arm, Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) before allowing them to enter the compound of their premises.

This reminder followed a recent incident in Sarikei in which an octogenarian was robbed by a man claiming to be a Sesco personnel conducting meter checks at the victim’s home.

Sarawak Energy Vice President for Retail Yusri Safri said all staff going to customers’ houses had been instructed to introduce themselves and present their staff identification.

“Customers may verify the staff’s identity by calling Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre (CCC) at 1300 88 3111,” he said in a statement here today.

In the case of Sesco staff attending to the customer’s request made through CCC, he said the customer would be provided with a case number also being provided to the staff for reference and cross checking. — Bernama