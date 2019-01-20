Osman: State govt will study claim by descendants of Johor’s ‘Father of City Planning’

More than 50 descendants of Johor’s Datuk Bentara Luar, Mohammed Salleh Perang, attend a press conference at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Kulai January 18, 2019. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 20 — The Johor government will study and scrutinise the demand for the properties by descendants of Datuk Bentara Luar Johor, the late Datuk Mohamed Salleh Perang.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the review needed to be carried out because the properties claimed went as far back as the year 1856.

“We have to look back. I feel those who are present today, like the state secretary and the state director of land and mines (PTG) are not quite aware (of) all these things unless we have previous records to enable us to make a study.

“So, with these details, then I can explain the actual situation,” he said.

Asked why the PTG did not give feedback on the letter by the descendants of Mohamed Salleh who wanted confirmation from the office of the PTG on the assets claimed, Osman said he must study how far the claims were true.

Osman was met by reporters after the dinner and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Johor Corporation (JCorp) and eight state linked agencies and companies, here last night.

On Friday, at a media conference, a descendant of Mohamed Salleh applied to the state government to cooperate in handing over the property of Mohamed Salleh which was claimed to be worth RM300 billion. — Bernama