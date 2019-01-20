Mat Sabu's lawyer to send letter of demand to Khairy over defamatory claim

Khairy Jamaluddin had alleged the Pakatan Harapan government had used government funds for the Cameron Highlands election. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Mohamad Sabu's lawyer will issue a letter of demand to Umno's Khairy Jamaluddin after the latter accused the defence minister of using government assets for the Cameron Highlands by-election.

In a statement, Mohamad's press secretary Amin Shah Iskandar pointed out that the defence minister had already clarified the matter earlier, and that the former Umno Youth chief's allegation was therefore defamatory.

"Khairy continues to issue the defamatory statement although the Defence Minister had already clarified the matter in a statement on January 15.

"The minister's personal lawyer will send a notice of demand to Khairy soon," the statement read.

Earlier today, Khairy claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government had abused government assets for political purposes, and among the examples he listed down was Mohamad's alleged used of an Armed Forces vehicle.

The Defence Ministry has already denied claims that Mohamad had used government assets for the by-election.