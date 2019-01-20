Mat Sabu: Claims of Amanah being a pawn in Pakatan reeks of jealousy

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu at a press conference in Petaling Jaya May 12, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KEPALA BATAS, Jan 20 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) considers allegations that it is just a pawn in Pakatan Harapan (PH) as normal, says its president, Mohamad Sabu.

He said their allegations only showed that they were jealous of the success achieved by Amanah, which was gaining the people’s support.

“To me, these allegations are normal. What is important is that we are on the rise, our party membership has also increased and that is proof of the people’s support for Amanah.

“Although it’s only been three years since we were established, Amanah has garnered more than 100,000 members nationwide and the number increased tremendously after the 14th General Election last May,” Mohamed, or better known as Mat Sabu, told reporters after officiating the opening of the Honda Impian X Showroom and Service Centre here today.

Mohamad, who is also the Defence Minister, said what surprised him the most was seeing the highest number of new members coming from PAS stronghold Kelantan, with 5,000 joining per month.

“Just last month we received 5,000 membership applications from Kelantan, with 40 per cent of the applicants being from PAS and the rest were from various other parties,” he said, adding that Amanah was growing rapidly nationwide as they only had about 80,000 prior to the GE14.

“We are driving the party forward and our membership has risen. Other than that our policies remain Islamic and inclusive... which indirectly shows the people’s acceptance of the PH government, of which Amanah is a component party,” he said. — Bernama