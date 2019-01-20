Khairy: Pakatan, BN should meet on formulating new election policies

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin at the launch of the BuahTangan showroom at the KL Citywalk in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANAH RATA, Jan 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) should sit down to formulate new election policies so that all election regulations are clearer to all parties.

Former Umno Youth head, Khairy Jamaluddin said it was important to review among others the use of government machinery and organising programmes involving Cabinet members when the campaign of an election is going on.

“This is among the reforms I am proposing to ensure what could and could not be done,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, the Rembau MP was leading a campaign for BN in the Cameron Highlands by-election at several locations today.

He said this by-election is seen as a measure of the people’s acceptance of PH since the coalition led the central government.

“Therefore it is important for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also PH chairman to join in the by-election campaign,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands by-election on January 26 will see a four-cornered fight between BN’s Ramli Md Nor, M. Manogaran (PH) and two independent candidates, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib. — Bernama