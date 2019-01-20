FT minister: Facilities for disabled folks in KL will be increased

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall January 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Facilities for city folks with disabilities will be increased in stages to ensure they can carry out their daily affairs more comfortably, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said a study on this was being undertaken by his ministry and agencies under it.

Among the facilities that will be increased are ramps for access into buildings, pedestrian paths that are more friendly to the disabled, especially those who need to move around in wheelchairs or are visually impaired, and disabled-friendly toilets.

“There some places (in the city) where there are no such facilities at all the ministry and the agencies under it will be doing surveys and draft a plan for this purpose,” he said when launching the “OKU Sahabat Ku Fun Run” organised by Yayasan Prihatin Insan (YPI) at Dataran DBKL here today.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Bandar Kuala Lumpur Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan and YPI chairman Ishak Ismail.

Meanwhile, Ishak said the foundation was on a donation drive to collect RM175,000 to purchase a Toyota Hiace pick-up, hire a driver, cover insurance and maintenance costs, to provide mobility services for disabled folks in the federal capital.

Donations can be made to Maybank account 564799106040 or CIMB Islamic account 8602631618. For enquiries call YPI at 013-3660599. — Bernama