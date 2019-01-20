Chef Wan cooks up a storm in Felda Sungai Koyan

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail at the ‘Jom Memasak dengan Chef Wan’ programme at Kampung Sungai Koyan January 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 20 — The residents of Felda Sungai Koyan 2 here today had the opportunity to taste dishes prepared by famous chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, or better known as Chef Wan during the ‘Jom Memasak dengan Chef Wan’ programme.

Chef Wan, who is also Felda Sungai Koyan 2 settler’s son, spent about an hour cooking the ‘Spanish Stew’ and ‘Paella Valencia’ dishes.

Also present were PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, PKR vice-president Tian Chua and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election M. Manogaran.

The programme, attended by more than 100 residents, was a lively affair as Chef Wan was cracking jokes and teasing his audience.

Mohamed Azmin who assisted Chef Wan said the chef’s successes at the international stage should become an exemplary model for the other Felda settlers’ children.

He also advised Felda settlers to continue to work hard in achieving their dreams by emulating Chef Wan’s successes.

Mohamed Azmin also joked that he only knew how to cook his mother’s ‘rendang’ recipe.

He also urged Felda residents not to be deceived once again with the false promises of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming by-election.

“Just look at the problems faced by Felda settlers today. This is an old issue that was not created by PH government but we will continue to address the problems that beset Felda,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election which is being held after the Election Court on November 30 declared BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void due to corrupt practices, will witness a four-cornered fight between PH, BN and two independents candidates.

PH has fielded Pahang DAP deputy chairman Manogaran, BN has signed up retired senior police officer Ramli Mohd Nor and the two independents are a former lecturer at the Aminuddin Baki Institute, Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, 40. — Bernama