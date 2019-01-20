Car plunges off Penang Bridge, search operation launched

Perai Fire and Rescue chief Azlan Hassan said a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Marine Police was underway. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — A car plunged into the sea after colliding with another at KM4.0 on the Penang Bridge (mainland bound) early today.

Perai Fire and Rescue chief Azlan Hassan said they were alerted about the mishap at 2.35am.

“Rescuers found a Toyota Vios badly damaged but its driver only lightly injured. We have not been able to ascertain the make of the other car and status of its occupants,” he told reporters.

He said a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Marine Police was underway.

Meanwhile, a witness, Azrul (full name not available), in his 30s, who was fishing there from one of the pillars of the bridge with a friend, said they tried to find the victims but were unsuccessful.

“We saw the car falling into the sea but everything happened so fast and it was dark. We shone our torchlights where it fell but did not see anyone,” he said, adding that they then alerted Marine Police personnel who were patrolling the area. — Bernama