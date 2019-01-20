Cameron Highlands by-election: 247 eligible to vote early on Tuesday

Cameron Highlands by-election PH candidate M. Manogaran (2nd left) and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib (4th left) and Wong Seng Yee (left) show the Bersih 2.0 pledge for a clean election campaign January 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 20 — A total of 247 people, all of whom are police personnel, is eligible to be early voters in the Cameron Highlands by-election next Tuesday.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said two voting centres would be set up.

One will be at the Brinchang police station information room for the Tanah Rata State Legislative Assembly and it will be open from 8am to 5pm. The other, for the Jelai State Legislative Assembly, will be open from 8am to 2pm at the Sungai Koyan police station information room.

“The early voting process will be witnessed by the candidates’ agents apart from General Election observers from various organisations as well as non-governmental organisations (NGO) appointed by the EC,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the early voting slips would not be counted at the counting centres on Tuesday as the ballot boxes would be kept in the police lock-up for safety purposes.

Azhar said the ballot boxes would be taken to the counting centre at Dewan Gemilang Sekolah Sultan Ahmad Shah here on January 26 for counting.

“The police, candidates’ agents and observers will overlook the whole process of transporting the ballot boxes to the counting centre,” said Azhar.

He also said that 122 postal votes had been issued by Cameron Highlands by-election management officer Datuk Ishak Md Napis on January 13.

The Cameron Highlands by-election on January 26 will see a four-cornered fight involving M. Manogaran (Pakatan Harapan), Ramli Mohd Nor (Barisan Nasional) as well as two Independents, former lecturer at the Institut Aminuddin Baki, Sallehudin Ab Talib and 40-year-old farmer Wong Seng Yee. — Bernama