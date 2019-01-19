Mat Sabu: Pakatan faces tough fight in Cameron Highlands

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks to reporters after the launch of the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

TASEK GELUGOR, Jan 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s chances in winning the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat on Jan 26 is going to be tough, said Amanah President Mohamad Sabu.

“There is a possibility that many of our supporters will not turn up for the by-election next week For the general election they returned... so for this election they might not. However, we will work hard to ensure a victory,” he told reporters when met at his son’s wedding at his home in Guar Petai, here today.

Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, also praised Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Ramli Mohd Nor, describing him as a very good candidate.

Mat Sabu, who is also the Defence Minister, said the voters in the region were ready for change but PH could be facing an uphill battle.

“If we look at the situation now, PAS and BN are working together to ensure a victory. The cooperation is open,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Jan 26 sees a four-cornered fight involving PH candidate M. Manogaran, BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor a former senior police officer and two independent candidates, a former lecturer at the Aminuddin Baki Institute, Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, and Wong Seng Yee, 40, a farmer. — Bernama