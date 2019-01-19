In-depth detailing necessary for the implementation of teen curfew, Mujahid says

File photo of Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya January 8, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

TASEK GELUGOR, Jan 19 — The authorities concerned need an in-depth detailing to ensure that the proposal to impose a curfew to curb drug abuse among those under 18 could be implemented, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the issue of teenagers loitering until late at night has been prevalent in the country for a long time and it could bring about a worse problem.

“In my opinion, deliberation needs to be made... on behalf of my ministry in the religious section, we are willing to provide cooperation in the sense of preparing activities for us to develop their personalities.

“In addition, a more detailed study is necessary for areas such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) flats which have only two rooms, but with big families making these teenagers feel more comfortable to hang out,” he told reporters after attending the wedding of the son of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu in Guar Petai here today.

Commenting further, Mujahid said with these (small rooms, big families) in mind, there were some things that need to be considered on how to tackle the issue by filling the gap, for instance, preparing a centre for them to hang out.

”Perhaps with a centre to hang out, we at the ministry could help with providing activities. A teenager is in a very complicated age. They may be loitering out with friends to have fun. Meanwhile, during the Premier English League season the mamak restaurants provide a big screen for football matches, so they want to watch it with friends.

“Therefore there are many angles that need to be detailed, but the whole idea was to ensure that these teenagers are not involved in social or drug-related problems,” he said.

Mujahid added in Iceland, such curfew had been implemented and successfully lowered the problem of loitering and drug-abuse.

Prior to this, the government announced that it would seriously consider a curfew to curb drug-related incidents among those under 18 based on a study of the juvenile curfew enforced in Iceland.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Malaysia could emulate the model implemented in the country, but various aspects needed to be considered before making any decision.— Bernama