After Putrajaya sues Kelantan, Hadi asks if AG Thomas supports Pakatan in Cameron Highlands

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (centre) arrives to launch the PAS History Seminar at Kolej Universiti Islam Zulkifli Muhammad (KUIZM) in Batu Caves January 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GOMBAK, Jan 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today questioned if the federal government’s civil suit against the Kelantan government on behalf of the Temiar Orang Asli was politically-motivated as it coincides with the Cameron Highlands by-election.

The Marang MP questioned why the suit filed was made in the thick of the campaign trail, where Pakatan Harapan is vying to challenge incumbent Barisan Nasional’s popularity among the parliamentary constituency’s Orang Asli voters.

“Why now? Is Tommy campaigning for Pakatan as well?” Hadi said referring to Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas.

Thomas yesterday announced that the government in the first of its kind has filed a civil suit against the Kelantan state government and its agencies to prevent further destruction of native land for commercial profit.

Other defendants in the suit included the Kelantan state director of Lands and Mines, the Kelantan state director of the Forestry Department, and five private entities.

Hadi said the timing of the legal action was suspicious since it was made amid an ongoing by-election in which the Orang Asli votes will be decisive.

He then suggested Thomas had acted under PH’s instruction.

“It’s not a new issue. Did the government just thought of it now?

“Remember the AGC represents the government and act under the advice of the AG,” he said, referring to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The AGC filed the suit at the High Court in Kota Baru, where they seek the legal recognition of the Temiar Orang Asli’s native land rights in Pos Simpor and injunctions to restrain private parties from encroaching upon it.

The Temiar Orang Asli in Gua Musang alleged loggers have encroached deep into its ancestral land in violation of laws meant to protect the indigenous community, which it claimed the Kelantan state government had failed to uphold.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters at the same press conference that a team of experienced lawyers have said they would take up the case for free.

“It would be on a pro bono basis,” he said.