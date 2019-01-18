Perlis PPBM leadership crisis resolved, says secretary-general

The crisis began when Perlis PPBM secretary, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, was dropped from the state leadership line-up for alleged health reasons. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The leadership crisis within Perlis Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has been resolved, said the party’s secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Without giving more details and explanation on the matter, he said the party’s main concern now was to move forward and restructure their northern state leadership.

“I will be in Perlis by end of this month and I will advise them accordingly. The issue has been settled... just to restructure internally and move forward,” he told Bernama.

Marzuki, who is also the deputy foreign minister, was asked on the latest update pertaining to the issue which began when its secretary, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, was dropped from the state leadership line-up for alleged health reasons.

However, Wan Saiful then claimed that he had been dropped for other reasons involving the integrity of the Perlis PPBM leadership.

PPBM headquarters then made a decision to take over the running of Perlis PPBM temporarily until the problem is resolved.

The party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had stated earlier that the statement by Wan Saiful on him being dropped due to a crisis of integrity in the leadership of Perlis PPBM should be taken seriously after a police report had been lodged. — Bernama