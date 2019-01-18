MMEA lodges police report after detainee found hanged in lock-up

Suspect, M. Thinagaran, was found hanged in the Selangor MMEA lock-up on January 13. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has lodged a police report pertaining to a case where a suspect, M. Thinagaran, was found hanged in the Selangor MMEA lock-up on January 13.

Its deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the agency has left the matter entirely to the Royal Malaysian Police as a report had been lodged.

“The agency will not issue any statements or comment on the case as this may jeopardise police investigations,” Mohd Zubil said in a statement today.

“This is also to show our respect to the deceased’s family and to be fair to everyone involved,” he said.

Yesterday it was reported that the deceased’s wife, R. Tenaswari, 25, lodged a police report at the Bandar Sultan Suleiman police station in Klang after suspecting something was amiss as Thinagaran had complained he was beaten while in remand.

Thinagaran, 31, and another suspect were being held under remand after Selangor MMEA arrested them on January 9, about 1.1 nautical miles from Sungai Belankan, Selangor. An inspection of their boat, found 22 packages, suspected to be syabu hidden in bins meant to store fish. — Bernama