Kit Siang lauds Orang Asli witnesses in election corruption case as heroes

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today hailed the 11 Orang Asli witnesses who testified at the High Court on the corrupt election practices during the 14th general election (GE14) in Cameron Highlands as heroes.

During his speech at Kampong Orang Asli Dusun Pak Senam, Tanjung Gahai, Pahang today, Lim said: “The 11 Orang Asli heroes from Cameron Highlands have done a great national service to all Malaysians in causing this by-election, to remind Malaysians the battle for a clean and honest government must include a clean electoral process.”

He also praised their courage for braving the “imposing” Kuala Lumpur Court to face “interrogation” by MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s lawyers.

Sivarraajh had held the seat until it was declared null and void by the Election Court last year.

On another note, the veteran politician also raised the issue of substandard roads stemming from poor workmanship and alleged corruption.

He said the roads only had a thin layer of cement on top to “hide shoddy workmanship”.

“I first learnt of the term ‘roti canai’ roads from Orang Asli when I visited Cameron Highlands, and now all Malaysians know the meaning of this term.

“The father of ‘roti canai’ roads, the former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is in town as he is campaigning for Barisan Nasional in the by-election for three days starting today.

“Will he travel on any of the ‘roti canai’ roads to experience what corruption can do to the development process in Malaysia?” he sarcastically asked.

The DAP Central Executive Committee member then advised Pakatan Harapan to significantly increase Orang Asli support for its candidate M. Manogaran since they comprise 22 per cent of voters in Cameron Highlands.

In GE14, only 10 per cent of Orang Asli voters cast their ballots for Manogaran.